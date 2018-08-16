Watch: Issa Rae Speaks On Her First Encounters With Diddy, Tiffany Haddish, And Shonda Rhimes On ‘Hot Ones’

On this week’s new episode of First We Feast’s number one show Hot Ones, Emmy-nominated creator and actress Issa Rae goes toe-to-toe with host Sean Evans and the famous wings of death.

In this episode, you find out if she can handle her spice as she traces her “glow up” from the dorm rooms of Stanford to heights of TV. The Insecure creator also breaks down millennial dating terms, explains how she may have inspired Cardi B’s career, and graces the Hot Ones stage with one of its most memorable musical performances—and she does it all without taking a sip of water or milk.

One especially interesting topic of conversation throughout the episode is Issa addressing the first time she ever hung out with fellow actress and comedian Tiffany Haddish. If you’ve ever heard a story about Haddish at a party before, this might not be anything surprising, but it’s definitely pretty insane.

“…One of my first times getting to hang out with Tiffany…She met one of our cast members, who shall remain nameless. I had a little party at my hotel room at Essence Fest, her movie ‘Girls Trip’ had just come out, and we had just all come from seeing the premiere there. And she was like, ‘Where the party at?’ And I was like, ‘Girl, it’s in my hotel. Come through, and then we can go to other places.’ And she meets one of our cast members, comes into the door, does a B-line and is like…’Hey, I’m Tiffany,’ and demonstrates, on the champagne glass, her skills…”

“Throughout the night she was drinking more and she sat next to him and got in his face and was just like, ‘You look like a n***a that likes to get slapped. Ima slap you.’ And he was like, ‘Well actually, I don’t. I don’t like to get slapped.’ And she was like, ‘Yes you do, Ima slap you right now and you’ll cum,’ and just continued to berate him…”

Beyond that crazy encounter, Rae also talks about the magical time she got invited to Diddy‘s house for lunch.

“I was just sitting court-side [at the All Star Game], I got tickets. And he was diagonal and he came over and asked for a picture with me. I was like, ‘What the fuck?’ And then he invited me to lunch! He was like, ‘Let’s go to lunch,’ and I was like, ‘OK, this is Hollywood.’ He was like, ’No, I wanna have you over my house for lunch.’ And then he really text me and followed through…”

Peep all of this and way more on the latest episode of Hot Ones with Issa Rae.

