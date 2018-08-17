CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Rick Ross & Omelly “Gummo,” Lil Yachty ft. Trippie Redd “66” & More | Daily Visuals 8.16.18

Rick Ross and Omelly are out jackin for beats and Lil Yachty and Trippie Redd get away from city life. Today's Daily Visuals.

0 reads
Leave a comment
Reebok Workout Plus Event in NYC 8

Source: Reebok / Reebok

As if getting kidnapped and beaten wasn’t bad enough, Tekashi 6ix9ine’s now getting jacked for his beats.

Rick Ross and Omelly have decided to take 6ix9ine’s biggest hit for their own in their clip to “Gummo” the duo get their Ruff Ryde on and storm the streets with two-wheeling and ATV riding goons. That Ruff Ryde reference went over many a millennial’s heads.

Back at the ranch Lil Yachty visits his white fans in the burbs while Trippie Redd burns on some trees in the woods for their visuals to “66.”

Check out the rest of todays drops including work from AZ, A.B.Y.SS and Lamone, Tonedeff, and more.

RICK ROSS & OMELLY – “GUMMO”

LIL YACHTY FT. TRIPPIE REDD – “66”

AZ, AB.Y.SS & LAMONE – “LEGEND”

TONEDEFF – “FIVE SISTERS”

SAM SNEAK FT. JUST BRITTANY & COZY – “HIT HER WITH DA D”

BLAATINA – “ROKKSTAR”

Rick Ross & Omelly “Gummo,” Lil Yachty ft. Trippie Redd “66” & More | Daily Visuals 8.16.18 was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close