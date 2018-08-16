CLOSE
KTSE: Teyana Taylor Takes Over Tour, Jeremih Is Out

KTSE or Teyana Taylor will come for you.

71st annual Cannes Film Festival

Teyana Taylor clearly was not with the sh*ts. After announcing yesterday that she was leaving the tour she was co-headlining with Jeremih, today (August 16) she declared she is back on the tour, while he co-headliner is out.

Taking to Twitter, she relayed that the Later That Night Tour has now been rebranded the Keep That Same Energy On Aisle VII Tour. Besides a Toronto date that will be rescheduled, all the other dates are the same.

You can’t ever say Teyana Taylor doesn’t look out for her fans.

No word from Jeremih, unless the below counts. We suggest he keep it moving because he doesn’t really want that smoke.

Just saying.

