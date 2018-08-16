Teyana Taylor clearly was not with the sh*ts. After announcing yesterday that she was leaving the tour she was co-headlining with Jeremih, today (August 16) she declared she is back on the tour, while he co-headliner is out.

Taking to Twitter, she relayed that the Later That Night Tour has now been rebranded the Keep That Same Energy On Aisle VII Tour. Besides a Toronto date that will be rescheduled, all the other dates are the same.

You can’t ever say Teyana Taylor doesn’t look out for her fans.

#LaterThatNightTour will now be the #KTSEOnAlseVII TOUR. Toronto will be rescheduled for later this week & All other dates will remain the same. I will also keep @DaniLeigh on as my special guest ❤️ I promised y’all I would work it out regardless.✊🏾#womenempowerment #LevelUp — TEYANA M.J. SHUMPERT (@TEYANATAYLOR) August 16, 2018

No word from Jeremih, unless the below counts. We suggest he keep it moving because he doesn’t really want that smoke.

Just saying.

#KTSE A post shared by Thumpy Johnson (@jeremih) on Aug 15, 2018 at 1:02pm PDT

KTSE: Teyana Taylor Takes Over Tour, Jeremih Is Out was originally published on hiphopwired.com

