What Kind Of F*ckery Is This?: Pilot Crashes A Plane Into His House In An Attempt To Kill His Wife

You’ve probably never heard a story this crazy in your entire life. A man in Utah tried to kill his wife by crashing a plane into his own house.

The crash happened early Monday morning, one night after Duane Youd, 47, was arrested for domestic assault allegations in American Fork Canyon in Utah.

According to Payson Police Department spokeswoman Sgt. Noemi Sandoval, “They had been drinking and an argument broke out and he started hitting her and some witnesses called in to police to say a guy was hitting a woman.”

Youd was released from jail just a few hours later and asked cops if he could go back to his home to retrieve his belongings. He was allowed to do so and no further incidents occurred.

At some point, Youd, who was a corporate pilot for the company Van Con, goes from his home to an airport in Springville. There he managed to steal a twin-engine Cessna Citation 525 airplane. This is where things get crazy.

Youd steals the small plane and proceeds to fly it into the front of the house where his wife, Sandy Youd, and 24-year-old son, Collin McNeal, were asleep. Prior to stealing the plane, Youd called his other children and told them to “go stay at their mother’s house” instead.

“The next thing I know, a huge crash into the house and then there was an explosion,” said Sandy Youd. “This was completely unexpected.” “I couldn’t come out the front door. It was all engulfed in flames, so I ran out the side and through the garage. I didn’t know where my son was,” she added.

Youd died but his wife and son escaped unharmed.

“I don’t know how I got out. I ran down the stairs through the front door,” said McNeal. “All I remember is seeing fire and then being on the street.”

According to Sandy Youd, at first she didn’t realize it was a plane that had struck her home but once she escaped and saw the tail of the plane, she knew it was her husband, Duane Youd, who many referred to as “Red.”

“I knew right away it was Red. I knew it was him immediately,” she said. She also goes on to say that through it all, she still loves him.

“I love him, I miss him, I still can’t believe he’s not here,” Youd said.

They should consider making this into some kind of movie. People are really crazy out here!

