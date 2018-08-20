As Requested: Here’s All The Music From Episode 2 Of ‘Insecure’ Season 3

Once again Insecure has delivered! Episode 2 of Season 3 was an amazing look at Daniel and Issa’s relationship. You saw firsthand Daniel’s insecurities and for once, saw how Issa was there to help him for a change. It was an amazing turn of events for anyone who has been watching the show over the last two seasons. As usual, the show’s soundtrack was absolutely perfect and helped in the delivery of each scene in an amazing way. Since the episode was all about Issa and Daniel being frustrated with not being able to follow their dreams, the soundtrack for the episode was primarily themed around getting to the money. Raphael Saadiq did an amazing job with the music choice.

So, without further adieu, here are all the songs you heard on episode 2 of Insecure.

Brenmar – “Like A Hoe”

New York and Miami based, by way of Chicago, Brenmar represents a strange musical paradox. 2014’s self-released High End Times Vol. 1 – one of SPIN’s Best Overlooked Albums of 2014 – put him in the spotlight as a groundbreaking maestro for artists like Mykki Blanco, Sasha Go Hard, and Junglepussy. For his last official EP released in 2015, Brenmar entrusted the project to his friend A-Trak by signing with Brooklyn-based Fool’s Gold Records.

