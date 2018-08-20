CLOSE
Rihanna Documentary Coming Out Soon

Vogue's Forces Of Fashion Conference

Source: Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty

Rihanna will soon her own movie out.

Over two years after a Rihanna-approved documentary was first announced, director Peter Berg revealed that the film could arrive within months. In April 2016, Berg, whose action film “Mile 22” arrived, Friday said he was at work on a Rihanna film modeled after D.A. Pennebaker’s legendary Bob Dylan documentary “Don’t Look Back.”

While the documentary, which reportedly captured Rihanna at work on her 2016 album “Anti,” was expected to arrive in 2017, Berg told Slash Film that the movie should be out within two months.

Berg previously said the documentary would provide an “unfiltered look into Rihanna’s life and how she’s ascended to become a global icon.”

