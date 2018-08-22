In a press release issued by Live Nation yesterday, it was revealed that Nicki Minaj will be postponing the North American leg of her tour. Due to the delay, Future will no longer join her for the US dates (once they’re rescheduled for 2019).

Live Nation said in the statement, “Following her unforgettable VMA performance, Nicki Minaj has decided to reevaluate elements of production on the NickiHndrxx Tour. The outing will now kick off in Europe this coming February as planned. Nicki has decided to contribute more time to rehearsal ahead of the tour’s launch to make certain her fans get the absolute best quality show that they deserve. Due to scheduling conflicts Future will not be on the North American run. Nicki Minaj will be announcing new North American dates to kick off in May 2019. Refunds for the previously scheduled North American dates will be available at point of purchase, with new Nicki Minaj on-sale details announced soon.”

The “Barbie Dreams” rapper also addressed the switch on Instagram, apologizing to fans while guaranteeing it will all “be worth it.” On Tuesday, August 21, PageSix reported that according to their sources, the NickiHNDRXX tour was in danger of being canceled because tickets “aren’t flying off the shelves.”

Do you plan on attending the show when it hits your city? Listen to Ms. Minaj’s explanation up top and let us know.

“It’ll Be Worth It:” Nicki Minaj Speaks Out About Delaying The NickiHNDRXX Tour was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Hot 107.9: