‘NBA 2K19’ MyCareer Mode Features Chinese Basketball League, Stars & More

When it comes to MyCareer mode in the NBA 2K franchise, it has leveled up along with the game as years passed. While some of the additions to the fan favorite mode were not all well-received such as Spike Lee’s input, pointless cutscenes and unbelievable storylines it looks like this year’s installment of the MyCareer mode might be the one that 2K fans have been waiting for with NBA 2K19 The Way Back.

SEE ALSO: Travis Scott To Executive Produce The NBA 2K19 Soundtrack

In NBA 2K18, your player leaves college to pursue a career as a DJ who eventually works to earn a spot in the league after being discovered playing in an outdoor pickup game. This year’s instalment of the game mode ups the ante by having your created player balling overseas in a Chinese Basketball League before heading to the G-League and working your way onto an NBA team’s roster.

The additions don’t stop there as the mode continues to feature some big Hollywood names as well. Avengers star Anthony Mackie, Michael Rappaport (Atypical, White Famous), Haley Joel Osment (The Sixth Sense, Silicon Valley), Aldis Hodge (Straight Outta Compton, Hidden Figures) and more all play roles of characters who will help your player achieve his ultimate goal to be an NBA player.

Synopsis per 2K:

“The Way Back” begins with you at the center of the experience of a hoops player with NBA dreams working to succeed in the Chinese Basketball League. As you develop your skills and gain recognition in China, the opportunity to return stateside comes when you receive an invitation to play in the G League. Through hard work and perseverance, your chance to play on the main stage in the NBA comes late in the season when a roster spot opens up.

If you are eager to get your virtual NBA career back on track, you will be able to do so on August 31 when The Prelude becomes available for download. You will be able to play the first chapter of The Way Back for free and get a head start on the competition.

NBA 2K19 Standard Edition officially launches on September 11, The 20th Anniversary Edition featuring LeBron James on the cover giving owners early access to the game on September 7. So if you haven’t done so, you can head here to secure your copy.

You can peep the trailer for NBA 2K19: The Way Back below.

—

Photo: 2K Sports/YouTube

‘NBA 2K19’ MyCareer Mode Features Chinese Basketball League, Stars & More was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Hot 107.9: