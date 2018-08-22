CLOSE
Dad Shoe Don: Kanye West Reveals adidas Yeezy 700 V3 Sneaker

Those Yeezys are still very rare.

Kanye West adidas Yeezy 700 V3

Source: @kanyewest / Twitter

Kanye West is still on the “dad shoe” wave when it comes to his kicks. Yeezy took to Twitter serve up a first look at the forthcoming Yeezy 700 V3 model of his sneaker. 

While the gray tonal upper still appears technically modern, the sole (midsole) is looking extra chunky.

The Mark Miner who got the shout out is an adidas Vice President. If all goes to plan, per Yeezy’s sketches at least, these will drop in 2019.

Will you be copping? Let us know what you think in the comments.

Also, if you’re looking for the Yeezy Boost v2 350 in all-white, they return on September 23. You can sign up for a pair right here.

 

Photo: Twitter/@kanyewest

Dad Shoe Don: Kanye West Reveals adidas Yeezy 700 V3 Sneaker was originally published on hiphopwired.com

