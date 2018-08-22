Watch The Exclusive Trailer For Tristan “Mack” Wilds’ upcoming original TV One film, “Dinner For Two”

Dinner For Two details a solution to healing a broken heart. In preparation for his “last supper”, Chris (Tristan ‘Mack’ Wilds) sets the mood by recreating a favorite dish he shared with his once beloved Angela (Chaley Rose). As Chris reflects on great memories over multiple glasses of wine and whiskey, he also mourns the loss of their relationship. To permanently numb the pain, Chris contemplates taking his own life, as Angela refuses to love him back and forgive his downward alcoholic spiral.

“Dinner For Two,” premieres on TV One, Sunday, September 2 and airs at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT.

