Kylie, What’s Good? Nicki Minaj Pulled Up To The VMA’s And It Looks Like Kylie Didn’t Want Any Parts

Kylie Decided To Take A Different Path When She Saw Nicki Walking The Red Carpet

It looks like Kylie Jenner didn’t want to come face-to-face with Nicki Minaj at this past weekends VMAs when the two potentially were on path to come face-to-face. TMZ captured Nicki as she was making her grand entrance at Radio City Music Hall , and Kylie was walking in her direction from the other end when she stopped dead in her tracks after spotting Nicki.

 

