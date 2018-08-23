Ticket Sales For Nicki Minaj & Future’s NICKIHNDRXX Tour Reportedly “In The Toilet”

Via | HipHopDX

After fans were blitzed with the revelation that the NICKIHNDRXX Tour North American leg was canceled, a reason has surfaced and it appears general engagement is to blame. According to PageSix, ticket sales are “in the toilet” and the tour is in danger of being canceled by its promoter Live Nation.

“Nicki’s tour could be the most disappointing ticket sales of the year for any artist,” a Live Nation source said. “These are big arenas with up to 20,000 capacities. Sales for opening night in Baltimore is 2,000 tickets. L.A. is 3,400, New Orleans 1,000, Denver 1,300, Chicago 3,900. Even her hometown Brooklyn is only 5,050.”

