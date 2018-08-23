CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Ticket Sales For Nicki Minaj & Future’s NICKIHNDRXX Tour Reportedly “In The Toilet”

1 reads
Leave a comment
Nicki Minaj Rings In New Year 2017 At E11EVEN Miami

Source: Alexander Tamargo / Getty

Via | HipHopDX

After fans were blitzed with the revelation that the NICKIHNDRXX Tour North American leg was canceled, a reason has surfaced and it appears general engagement is to blame. According to PageSix, ticket sales are “in the toilet” and the tour is in danger of being canceled by its promoter Live Nation.

“Nicki’s tour could be the most disappointing ticket sales of the year for any artist,” a Live Nation source said. “These are big arenas with up to 20,000 capacities. Sales for opening night in Baltimore is 2,000 tickets. L.A. is 3,400, New Orleans 1,000, Denver 1,300, Chicago 3,900. Even her hometown Brooklyn is only 5,050.”

READ MORE

 

Ticket Sales For Nicki Minaj & Future’s NICKIHNDRXX Tour Reportedly “In The Toilet” was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Cascade Community Skating Day
CASCADE SKATING 15TH ANNUAL COMMUNITY APPRECIATION DAY
08.17.18
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close