Mamba40: A Look Back At Kobe Bryant’s Most Youthful, Off The Court Moments We Forgot About

So Kobe Bryant is really turning 40 years old today.

It’s hard to think that one of the greatest athletes of all time is not a young whipper snapper anymore.

Kobe officially announced his retirement from the NBA in 2016 after winning five championships and going to 18 All-Star Games with the Lakers. Before his last official game, he wrote a letter to his fans saying:

“My heart can take the pounding, my mind can handle the grind, but my body knows it’s time to say goodbye. You gave a six-year-old boy his Laker dream, and I’ll always love you for it. But I can’t love you obsessively for much longer.”

Kobe has been many people’s favorite player since entering the league in 1996. We’ve seen hip, young Kobe.

And we’ve seen Mamba, the family/ business man, all grown up.

In honor of #Mamba40, let’s take a look at some of the moments when Kobe wasn’t in game mode and before he was the GOAT. Hit the flip to see some young, fun, KB moments.

