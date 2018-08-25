Ever since Future talked about sleeping with someone’s girl in a pair of Gucci flip flop, the former reputable sandal has become a caricature of itself.
Cuban Internet personality and producer Tabasko Sweet decided to take things to ignorant levels when he transformed an old pick-up truck into a giant, drivable Gucci flip flop on his new Youtube series Cheap Thrills.
Although Tabasko is a producer, he’ s known more for his outrageous behavior online and has a huge following, solely due to his antics.
His new show BOOSTED on Youtube has all the Sweet fans excited. Tabasko dedicated the whole first episode to making his Gucci truck dreams come true.
He teamed up with James Pumphrey and Dan Brockett of Donut Media to turn the dusty pick up truck into the fashionable mobile flip flop. But folks who aren’t yet hip to Sweet’s antics were very confused to see a life sized Gucci slide randomly driving down the street.
Folks are calling Tabasko’s work with Donut Media the best collaboration on the Internet right now. And thanks to them, everybody and they mama will be driving a Gucci mobile in the years to come. But this isn’t the first and probably won’t be the last Gucci inspired vehicle.
Hit the flip to see more cars inspired by the famous brand.
Watch: YouTube Star Turns Old Pickup Truck Into A Life-Sized Gucci Flip Flop was originally published on globalgrind.com
1 2 3 4Next page »