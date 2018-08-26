#WEEDetroit: Angela Bassett Shares The Secret Behind Her 20 Year Marriage [VIDEO]

Radio One Exclusives
| 08.25.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Angela Bassett received a standing ovation after her keynote speech at Detroit’s Women Empowerment Expo 2018 and we wanted to give her another round of applause after her sit down with Hot 107.5’s own DJ Angel Baby.

Not only did she reveal her music playlist but she also revealed the secrets behind her 20-year marriage to her husband and Detroit native, Courtney B. Vance

Watch the full interview above!

#WEEDetroit: Angela Bassett Shares The Secret Behind Her 20 Year Marriage [VIDEO] was originally published on hothiphopdetroit.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Cascade Community Skating Day
CASCADE SKATING 15TH ANNUAL COMMUNITY APPRECIATION DAY
08.17.18
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close