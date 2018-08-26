There’s nothing like a good breakup song, and Queen Naija has two of them, including the hooky R&B anthem “Medicine,” which she performed in front of a packed-house at Detroit’s 2018 Women Empowerment Expo.

Due to her amazing vocals, Queen Naija has quickly risen to the top. On a personal level, she and her boyfriend Clarence White, recently announced that they are expecting their first child together. Naija has a son from her previous relationship with ex-husband Chris Sails.

Watch the full video above to see Queen Naija perform “Medicine” live on stage!

#WEEDetroit: Queen Naija Performs Acoustic Version Of ‘Medicine’ [VIDEO] was originally published on hothiphopdetroit.com

Also On Hot 107.9: