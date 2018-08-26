#WEEDetroit: Queen Naija Performs Acoustic Version Of ‘Medicine’ [VIDEO]

Radio One Exclusives
| 08.26.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

There’s nothing like a good breakup song, and Queen Naija has two of them, including the hooky R&B anthem “Medicine,” which she performed in front of a packed-house at Detroit’s 2018 Women Empowerment Expo.

Due to her amazing vocals, Queen Naija has quickly risen to the top. On a personal level, she and her boyfriend Clarence White, recently announced that they are expecting their first child together. Naija has a son from her previous relationship with   ex-husband Chris Sails.

Watch the full video above to see Queen Naija perform “Medicine” live on stage!

#WEEDetroit: Queen Naija Performs Acoustic Version Of ‘Medicine’ [VIDEO] was originally published on hothiphopdetroit.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Cascade Community Skating Day
CASCADE SKATING 15TH ANNUAL COMMUNITY APPRECIATION DAY
08.17.18
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close