Senator John McCain Dead At 81

Long-time Republican senator John McCain has died, a source has confirmed to the Associated Press. McCain, who had been battling brain cancer for a number of years, passed away in Arizona. He was 81.

McCain, the former Presidential nominee, leaves behind his wife of 37 years Cindy; seven children, including three from his first marriage, to Carol Shepp; and his 106-year-old mother, Roberta McCain. McCain was four days shy of his 82nd birthday.

McCain over the years became known as the “Maverick” of Congress and America’s most famous prisoner of war during the Vietnam War. The former Navy pilot with a famous admiral father was shot down over Vietnam and spent 5 1/2 years as a POW in the north, most of that time in a prison sarcastically termed the Hanoi Hilton for the way inmates were treated.

McCain served in the United States Senate for more than 30 years, becoming a congressman in 1982. He clashed ofter with Donald Trump and ran for President twice, first in 2000 and in 2008, when he won the Republican Nomination, ultimately losing to Barack Obama.

Obama released a statement on the passing of McCain, saying, “Few of us have been tested in the ways John once was, or required to show the kind of courage that he did. But all of us can aspire to the courage to put the greater good above our own. At John’s best, he showed us what that means.”

