4 of 5 Kennesaw State Cheerleaders Who Kneeled Last Year Did Not Make This Year’s Team

According to Fox Atlanta, four out of the five Kennesaw State University cheerleaders who took a knee during the national anthem last year to protest police brutality did no make the team this year. The new broke in the school’s paper last week and some believe that the young girls didn’t make the team because of their protests. The school then required all cheerleaders to stay off the field after the protests.

The school’s Athletic department has stated that the team was more competitive this year and the number of spots increased from 61 to 95.

Did their protest stop them from making the team, or did the team just become more competitive?

