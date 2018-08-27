CLOSE
ATL
Mz Shyneka Host HBO and Saving Our Daughters Back To School Drive for New Animated Series Esme & Roy

Saving Our Daughters

To help celebrate the start of the 2018-2019 school year, HOT 107.9’s Mz. Shyneka surprises kindergarten girls at Barack H. Obama Elementary for an influential HBO and Saving Our Daughters collaboration, to provide school supplies from the new Sesame Street Workshop series Esme & Roy.

Mz Shyneka along with a few of her Saving Our Daughters “Celebrity Godparent” mentors, Desire Ross from OWN’s Greenleaf, original member of Destiny Child, LaTavaia Roberson and, Ms. Precious of VH1’s Family Hustle, encouraged the girls all morning on the new aminated series and key pointers about bullying.

Mz, Synehka opened up the back to school drive by showing an introduction video clip of the new HBO animated series, of “Esme & Roy.” Then our celebrity guest had an open discussion about how to respond to bullying, how to promote self-esteem and recited positive affirmations.

After the discussion on bullying, all the kindergarten girls received Esme & Roy backpacks, crayons, cupcakes and copies of I Am Enough and A Night Out With Mama picture books.

Wow! What a way to start off you school year!

About Esme & Roy

The program follows a young girl, Esme, and her best monster friend, Roy, on their adventures as the best monster babysitters in Monsterdale. Aimed at children ages four to six, it offers a creative new approach to teaching “learning through play” and mindfulness strategies.

The Esme & Roy animated series airs Saturday every morning at 9:30pmEST on HBO.

