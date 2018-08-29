The Cast Of The Nun Test Their Knowledge On The God’s Of Hip Hop

Last week I headed to Mexico City, Mexico so sit down with the cast of The Nun. The latest story told from The Conjuring Universe. This movie dives into the nun we saw during The Conjuring 2 movie. This was one of the scariest interviews I ever did as we did the interview in an abandoned convent in the mountains of Mexico, called “Ex Convento Desierto de los Leones.”

The 400-plus year-old building is difficult to get to, there is a giant wall protecting the former home to the Carmelita, one road that leads up to the structure. I explored the underground catacombs to help the nuns and ended up sitting down with Taissa Farmiga and Demian Bichir to discuss this horrifying film.

The movie starts off with the events that reveal why a young nun at a cloistered abbey in Romania takes her own life. That’s when the Vatican orders a priest with a haunted past and a novitiate on the threshold of her final vows to investigate if the place is still holy. What they uncover is unholy secret in the form of a demonic nun.

As in all horror movies, the characters make a lot of questionable decisions so I asked them if they questioned some of the actions they made in the film. We also had a little bit of fun as I tested Demian and Taissa on their knowledge of the Gods of Hip Hop. U God, Charlamange the God and The God Emcee himself, Jay Z.

Check out the interviews and go see The Nun in theaters everywhere September 7th.

