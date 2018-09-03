CLOSE
Celebrities Praise ‘Cosby Show’ Actor Geoffrey Owens After Viral Trader Joe’s Photos

Actor Geoffrey Owens, best known for his role on The Cosby Showmade headlines this weekend after photos of him working at a local Trader Joe’s store went viral. The photos were initially released to shame the beloved actor for his modest living, but his fellow thespians and new aged artists came to his side to remind the social media world there’s no shame in a man making an honest living.

Working actors and musicians especially emphasized with the former TV show star and showed their love by making Owens their #LaborDay hero. Tami Roman defended Owens in her latest #BonnetChronicles video and called out FOX News for their negative intentions when sharing the story.

Salute to all the working actors, musicians and average folk like you and me.

