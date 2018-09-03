CLOSE
MGK VS EMINEM Who Won Round 1?

mgk machine gun kelly in the studio with Incognito

Source: z1079 / z1079

So Eminem Dissed MGK FIrst Check it out.

 

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CTr2yTkhLX8

 

 

so then The Cleveland Born MGK,  Machine Gun Kelly, The Gunna Dropped this

 

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Fp0BScQSSvg

 

Take the Poll Who Took Round 1 Eminem Or MGK

Here’s What Some of Cleveland had to say about it.

MGK VS EMINEM Who Won Round 1? was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

