D12’s Bizarre Sends Warning To Machine Gun Kelly Following Eminem Diss Track

By now, most Hip Hop fans and artists alike have heard Machine Gun Kelly’s “Rap Devil,” his venomous diss track aimed at Eminem. Bizarre is one of them.

Slim Shady’s former D12 compadre issued an ominous warning to MGK via Twitter on Monday (September 3) — but not before giving the Cleveland rapper some props.

“Yes, I heard it,” he says. “I think it was good. I think this is the best I ever heard Mr. Kelly rap in his life. I think he stayed up all night and wrote the best possible bars he possibly could, and I think it’s good for Hip Hop.

