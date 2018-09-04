Watch: N.O.R.E. Makes His Very Own Signature Beer Cocktail On ‘That’s Odd, Let’s Drink It’

Click on any picture of N.O.R.E. on his Instagram page and chances are, he’s got a drink in his hand. He’s always talking about his favorite Tiger Bone (a Chinese wine made from Tiger bones, in case you were wondering just how serious this guy is about his alcohol) and promoting other moguls’ alcohol ventures like Diddy and his Ciroc.

Long story short, Noreaga knows his isht when it comes to anything alcoholic.

He’s a man of many talents, and it’s only right the Drink Champ himself is an actual drink connoisseur–and he’s been exploring the world recently trying new foods, drinks, and everything in between.

Not only is N.O.R.E. host of the different type of food show, the First We Feast-presented On the Run Eating, but he’s apart of some other important taste-tests as well.

Most recently, the rapper-turned-media-giant is on this week’s episode of another program from the First We Feast family, That’s Odd, Let’s Drink It. Dogfish Head founder Sam Calagione joins the primetime podcaster, taking him to a New York City mixology hub to celebrate his history of mixing things up in the hip-hop game. In this hilarious episode, Noreaga tries new beer blends, and even ends up getting his own signature beer cocktail which features some of his all time favorite ingredients.

If there’s anybody who deserves a drink of his own, it is most definitely N.O.R.E. With a podcast dubbed “Drink Champs” and a drink in his hand almost every time we see him, Noreaga is the definition of deserving when it comes to having a signature beverage with his name on it.

That’s Odd, Let’s Drink It celebrates beer culture as Calagione embarks on a quest to sit down with the folks who inspire him most—from Rhett & Link to Bert Kreischer—for off-centered, educational beer tastings.

New episodes of the series air Tuesdays at 11 a.m. ET on First We Feast’s YouTube channel.

