Ray J, Demetria McKinney, Miss Sophia, & Honored At Pure Heat Community Festival [Atlanta Black Gay Pride]

(ATLANTA, GA) – September 4, 2018 – On Sunday, September 2nd, Atlanta’s Piedmont Park welcomed the 7th Pure Heat Community Festival; also known as a free “day of unity.” This year’s festival included special award presentations to singer/actor and entrepreneur Ray J Norwood (Humanitarian Award), V103 Atlanta host, Miss Sophia (Legacy Award), singer/actress Demetria McKinney (Humanitarian Award) and rapper/TV Personality, Milan Christopher (IMPACT Award). The free cultural event is equipped with market and food vendors, live celebrity and local performers, entertainment, educational forums, prizes & giveaways – all designed to bring together the spirit of community, pride, and vision. In partnership with The Vision Community Foundation, a portion of proceeds from the weekend’s festivities are used to benefit homeless LGBT youth and those infected/affected with HIV/AIDS.

Hosted by Bishop Oliver Clyde Allen III, Rashad Burgess and Melissa “DJ M” Scott, the Pure Heat Community Festival is a front seat into a spectacular gathering of minority LGBTQ people and their allies in the heart of Atlanta. The 2018 festival featured live performances by Bre-Z(“Empire”), Akbar V, D Woods and Shanell, Estelita, Trent Crews and more. 2017 festival honoree actress Amiyah Scott returned to encourage fans to tune-into “Star” season 3 on Fox. Additional notable VIP’s in attendance included Princess Love Norwood, Melody Love Norwood, Sonja Norwood, Dr. Heavenly, Shekinah Anderson, Kore Stacks, Trinity Kardashian-Bonet and more.

“Atlanta Black Gay Pride is a dynamic opportunity to showcase the diversity and uniqueness of the LGBT community. People from all over come to this city to celebrate themselves and others and its truly beautiful. I’ve witnessed the growth and development of our community each year and 2018 promises to be even greater than previous years,” says Traxx Girls Inc. founder, Melissa Scott.

“Atlanta Black Gay Pride provides an exceptional platform to connect the LBGT community and its allies globally. This celebration provides an opportunity to recognize our cultural differences and vast accomplishments” says Rockstars Production founder, JuJu Rock.

For more information on the Pure Heat Community Festival visit: pureheatcommunityfestival.com.

View all images here: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/ljb85bq6w7sul9q/AACcO4P7R8z0fe4hyz6tbxvVa?dl=0

