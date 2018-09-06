Method Man Reveals “Meth Lab II: The Lithium” Release Date, Tracklist & Cover Art

Via | HipHopDX

Method Man has unveiled the release date for Meth Lab II: The Lithium, the sequel to the 2015 original. According to a press release, the project is expected to arrive on November 13.

Boasting 21 “Episodes,” the album features Meth’s Wu-Tang Clan brethren Raekwon, Cappadonna and Masta Killah as well as Snoop Dogg, Noreaga, Sheek Louch and his partner-in-rhyme Redman.

Curated by frequent collaborator Hanz On, Meth Lab II is billed as a platform that draws upon the Staten Island Hip Hop community for a chance to put on up-and-coming rappers alongside some of the Wu’s finest.

