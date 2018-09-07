CLOSE
Should The Atlanta Falcons Be Worried After Their Week 1 Performance? [Poll]

Atlanta Falcons v Philadelphia Eagles

Source: Brett Carlsen / Getty

The Falcons took on the Eagles last night in the opening game of the NFL, and it seemed like someone put the team in a time machine and took them back to last year’s playoff game.

Like the playoff game the Falcons had a chance to win it at the end, only to come up short with another incomplete pass from Matt Ryan to Julio Jones. Yes the season is early, but it seems like the Falcons are  up to their same of tricks of not being able to score in the red zone.

Should Falcons fans be worried about this disappointing performance, setting the tone for the season, or are you chalking it up to first night jitters? Take our poll below and let us know that you think.

