CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Barry’s Back: Barack Obama Slams President Trump, GOP In Epic Speech

the former President of the United States was at the university to receive the Paul H. Douglas Award for Ethics in Government.

3 reads
Leave a comment
Former President Obama Accepts The Paul H. Douglas Award For Ethics In Government At The University Of Illinois

Source: Scott Olson / Getty

Barack Obama can no longer hold the highest office in the land, but he still has the ability to inspire the nation as evidenced by a rousing speech he gave earlier Friday. While at the University of Illinois-Urbana Champaign, the former commander-in-chief slammed President Donald Trump and the Republican Party in the most eloquent way possible.

Politico reports:

Laying out a brief history of America — starting with George Washington’s decision to step out of public life after leaving the presidency — Obama framed the 2018 elections as more significant than ever before.

And for the first time since leaving office, he said Trump’s name. Obama unfurled a paragraph-by-paragraph condemnation of Trump, his presidency and what he has uncorked in American politics.

“It did not start with Donald Trump. He is a symptom, not the cause,” Obama said to applause. “He’s just capitalizing on resentments that politicians have been fanning for years.”

It’s not just about Trump, Obama said. It’s about Republicans “who know better in Congress … bending over backwards to shield” Trump. They’re hypocrites, he said, and they’re just as dangerous to America. At times mocking them and at times laying into them, Obama said they’ve abandoned all that they’re supposed to stand for as Republicans, and as citizens of this country.

The entire speech can be watched below courtesy of NBC News

Photo: Getty

Barry’s Back: Barack Obama Slams President Trump, GOP In Epic Speech was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Cascade Community Skating Day
CASCADE SKATING 15TH ANNUAL COMMUNITY APPRECIATION DAY
08.17.18
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close