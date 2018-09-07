CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

WYD?: Elon Musk Puffs A Blunt On Podcast, Tesla Stock Drops

Watch white privilege work.

2 reads
Leave a comment
US-SCIENCE-SPACE-SPACE X

Source: ROBYN BECK / Getty

Elon Musk needs to get his life together. The Tesla exec thought it was a good idea to puff a blunt while being interviewed on a podcast so of course, Tesla’s stock price took a drop. 

Snoop Doggy Musk was being interviewed by Joe Rogan when they decided to light up (the interview was being broadcast live on YouTube, too). So much for plausible deniability.

Flash-forward to Friday (Sept. 7) morning, and CNBC reports that Tesla’s stock dropped as much as 9%. To be fair, Tesla’s chief account officer giving the peace out sign didn’t help the stock’s cause, but an L due to weed (see what we did there) plays much better on the Internets.

On and the slander is immaculate, too.

So does this mean Azealia Banks was right all along? Nevertheless, Elon Musk is still rich.

Photo: Getty

WYD?: Elon Musk Puffs A Blunt On Podcast, Tesla Stock Drops was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Cascade Community Skating Day
CASCADE SKATING 15TH ANNUAL COMMUNITY APPRECIATION DAY
08.17.18
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close