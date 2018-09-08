CLOSE
Test
26 items
26 Photos of Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra…
11 items6lack & Future on the Set Of East Atlanta Love Letter Music Video
6lack #eastatlantaloveletter Music Video BTS 💌‬ (Exclusive Photos)
Some Networks Really Couldn’t Handle Louis Farrakhan At…
Trump On Colin Kaepernick Headlining Nike’s Campaign: ‘A…
25 photos
Pusha T Brings The Energy On Day 2…
23 items
Miguel Serenades and Inspires During Made In America…
Rev. Jasper Williams Refuses To Apologize For Comments…
10 items
Beautiful Photos And Videos From The West Indian…
6 photos
Nicki Minaj Closes Out Made In America 2018
Made In America 2018: Meek Mill Did It…
25 photos
Juice Wrld Live at Made In America 2018
26 photos
6lack Performs At Made In America 2018 Day…
49 photos
Meek Mill at Made In America 2018
Jasper Williams’ Eulogy For Aretha Franklin Was A…
23 photos
6ix9ine Performs At Made In America 2018
Who Gets Aretha Franklin’s Money? After Death, Singer…
Black College Cheerleaders Who Knelt During National Anthem…
Is Gladys Knight OK? Singer, Publicist Disagree Publicly…
11 items
Some People Are Not Happy With Bill Clinton…
11 items
Happy Independence Day Trinidad and Tobago! Your Favorite…
Two Men Facing 10 Years In Prison For…
7 items
Hurricane Katrina: Then And Now In New Orleans
15 items
Black Twitter Explodes With Pride After Andrew Gillum…
34 items
A Look Back At The March On Washington…
‘Massive Cover-Up’: New Evidence In Desmond Marrow Beating…
Radio One Teams Up With Slim Thug And…
Super Bowl Preparations
Mass Shooting At Madden Tournament In Florida; Multiple…
Remembering John McCain’s Most Iconic Moment
26 items
Hallelujah! Black Twitter Hilariously Rejoices At Paris Dennard…
Dozens Of Black Residents Are Homeless A Year…
Uncategorized
Home > Uncategorized

Chance The Rapper Teams Up With Lyft To Fund Chicago Public Schools

The collaboration is a part of Lyft’s Round-Up & Donate initiative.

2 reads
Leave a comment

Aside from his poignant music, hip-hop artist Chance the Rapper is known for his philanthropy. The Chicago native has continuously used his platform and resources to give back to his city. Earlier this week Chance announced that he has joined forces with Lyft to raise money for Chicago Public Schools, just in time for the back to school season, Paste Magazine reported.

Chance—whose real name is Chancelor Bennett—is partnering with the ride-sharing app through his non-profit SocialWorks, the news outlet writes. The organization is designed to empower the youth in Chicago through education, the arts, and community building. The collaboration falls under Lyft’s Round-Up & Donate initiative, which allows riders to use the app to donate to a cause that is meaningful to them. For the entire month of September, Lyft riders will be able to donate to the program through the app. Each amount donated will be matched by Lyft.

Bennett took to Twitter to share his excitement about the partnership.

This isn’t the first time that he has teamed up with Lyft to make a social impact. Last year, riders were able to donate to his New Chance Arts and Literature Fund through the app in efforts to fund arts programs at Chicago Public Schools. The rapper has become a fierce advocate for adequate education and is working to better the public school system in his hometown. Many of the schools are dealing with financial woes, low enrollment numbers, and closure. In December 2017, the rapper teamed up with Google to donate $1.5 million towards STEM education initiatives at schools in Chicago. Prior to that, he donated $2.2 million to 20 of the city’s public schools.

SEE ALSO:

Chance The Rapper & Google Donate $1.5 Million To Chicago Schools For STEM

Chicago Schools Get Economic ‘Lyft’ From Chance The Rapper, Ride-Share

400 Fest

Rappers, Celebrities And Fans React To Mac Miller's Death

15 photos Launch gallery

Rappers, Celebrities And Fans React To Mac Miller's Death

Continue reading Rappers, Celebrities And Fans React To Mac Miller’s Death

Rappers, Celebrities And Fans React To Mac Miller's Death

[caption id="attachment_3825679" align="alignnone" width="761"] Source: Michael Hickey / Getty[/caption] The news of Mac Miller's death had barely broken Friday afternoon before an outpouring of mourning and condolences flooded social media from his fellow rappers and celebrities as well as fans alike. Miller was reportedly found dead in his southern California home from a drug overdose. He was just 26 years old. READ MORE: Mac Miller Said He Didn't 'Want To Be Depressed' A Month Before His Apparent Overdose Death Many of the social media posts of condolences focused on how much of Miller's content for his music dealt with topics such as depression and drug use. Other social media users made sure to call out certain media outlets for describing Miller as Ariana Grande's ex-boyfriend instead of recognizing him for being a popular rapper in his own right. https://twitter.com/ThatEricAlper/status/1038176209258119168 The Pittsburgh native told Vulture last month that he wanted to find a balance between being happy and sad. “I really wouldn’t want just happiness,” he said during an interview that took place last month but was published on Thursday. “And I don’t want just sadness either. I don’t want to be depressed. I want to be able to have good days and bad days … I can’t imagine not waking up sometimes and being like, ‘I don’t feel like doing shit.’ And then having days where you wake up and you feel on top of the world.” Miller had just released his fifth studio album, "Swimming," last month. The LP landed in the top five of the Billboard charts. Rappers like J Cole and Chance the Rapper took to Twitter to wish Miller peace in his final resting place, while some fans posted about what an inspiration he was to them in life. Scroll down to see other notable social media responses to Miller's tragic and untimely death.  

Chance The Rapper Teams Up With Lyft To Fund Chicago Public Schools was originally published on newsone.com

comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Cascade Community Skating Day
CASCADE SKATING 15TH ANNUAL COMMUNITY APPRECIATION DAY
08.17.18
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close