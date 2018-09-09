CLOSE
Ariana Grande Pays Tribute To the Late Mac Miller

Our condolences to Ariana Grande and any and everyone who loved Mac Miller.

One Love Manchester Benefit Concert

Source: Kevin Mazur/One Love Manchester / Getty

If you fixed your face to say or type anything other than “my condolences” to Ariana Grande, you suck at life. The renowned singer and Mac Miller’s ex-girlfriend paid tribute to the late rapper by posting a photo. 

Grande published a black & white pic of Mac on Instagram. There was no caption, but it wasn’t necessary in order to get the sentiment.

Unfortunately, fans aren’t able to chime in (at the time of this post it has been liked 8.7M times) since she had to disable the comments due to trolls blaming her for the rapper’s death reportedly by overdose. Like we already said, if you said anything of the sort, you suck at life.

Ariana Grande and Mac Miller were a couple for about two years and although their split earlier this year wasn’t on the best of terms, she’s clearly hurting at the passing of a loved one. Fortunately, way more people came to Grande’s defence rather than condone petulant trolls.

Rest In Power Mac Miller.

Photo: Getty

Ariana Grande Pays Tribute To the Late Mac Miller was originally published on hiphopwired.com

