Kanye West Says ‘Watch The Throne 2’ Is Coming Soon?

Are Jay-Z and Kanye West still friends?

Kanye West says a lot of things, especially on Twitter. Case in point, yesterday (Sept. 8), Yeezy tweeted that Watch The Throne 2 is on the way. 

The first Watch The Throne dropped in 2011 and featured the smash hit “N*ggas In Paris.” It was also recorded and released during a time when Yeezy and his big brother Jay-Z were on much better terms.

Although both parties claim it’s all love, their relationship is clearly strained. Thus, a proper sequel to Watch The Throne has been in doubt.

Then Yeezy tweeted: “throne2 coming soon.”

That’s it, that’s all. Is it Watch The Throne 2, or actually some ish called throne2. Is Jay-Z involved? Does he remember sending that tweet?

So many questions, but don’t hold your breath for any answers anytime soon.

Kanye West Says ‘Watch The Throne 2’ Is Coming Soon? was originally published on hiphopwired.com

