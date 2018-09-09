Beef Done: Drake Brings Out Meek Mill In Boston

A lot of people called this, even at the height of their beef. Last night (Sept. 8), Drake brought out Meek Mill as a special guest during his Aubrey and the Three Amigos Tour stop in Boston.

You remember the beef, right? Meek went full petty and exposed Drizzy’s ghostwriter use. The fallout was the Philly rapper taking an L, culminating with 6 God going full savage and dropping the catchy as hell diss track “Back To Back.”

Well, that’s all water under the bridge as Meek performed his “Dreams & Nightmares Intro” during a Drake concert at TD Garden.

Drake brings out @MeekMill for his Dreams and Nightmares intro tonight in Boston. #AATTM pic.twitter.com/msfcegt5xz — Word On Road (@WordOnRd) September 9, 2018

If this means all new and better music from these two, we’re with it. The moment wasn’t lost on Drake, who spoke about it on Instagram (see on the flip).

