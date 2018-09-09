CLOSE
Here’s Another Sign That Cory Booker Is Running For President

Iowa Democrats are interested in getting to know New Jersey's senator.

New Jersey’s Democratic Sen. Cory Booker received an important invitation to visit Iowa for a political event, signalling to many that Booker is already on the 2020 presidential campaign trail.

SEE ALSO: Will He Or Won’t He?: Cory Booker Talks Political Plans For 2020

Iowa Democratic Party Chairman Troy Price announced Saturday that Booker agreed to be the keynote speaker at the party’s fall gala, days after Booker was in the national spotlight at the confirmation hearing for President Trump‘s high court nominee, Politico reported.

Price declined to say whether he asked other prospective candidates to appear at the event in Iowa, the first stop in the presidential primaries. He credited the senator as “a great speaker” whom he wanted to headline the gala.

“We’ve said all along that we welcome anyone who wants to help us get Democrats elected in 2018, and we’re happy to have Senator Booker’s help. This dinner is only about the great opportunities ahead of us in this election this fall,” Price told the news outlet.

In 2008, Iowa Caucus Democrats gave then-Sen. Barack Obama its seal of approval. Iowans connected with Obama’s message of hope and change, and he rode that wave of enthusiasm all the way to the White House.

The invitation suggests that Iowa Democrats want to get a closer look at Booker, and it presents an opportunity for the senator to test his message.

This is yet another indication that Booker will probably announce his candidacy. Other signs include him downplaying his interest in running for president–which nearly every candidate in office does before announcing a run for president.

During an exclusive interview with IOne family’s WRNB’s Quincy Harris Morning Show, Booker said: “My intention is to run for reelection. I’m not going to play coy. I’d definitely consider it (a presidential run).”

Booker has also used his platform in the Senate to fire up the base, as Obama did as a senator. Booker berated Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen at a January hearing for her “amnesia” about hearing the president’s “shithole countries” remark toward Haiti and African nation.

On Thursday, Democrats applauded Booker for risking Senate expulsion for releasing documents Republicans tried to hide, which revealed Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh’s preference for racial profiling as a law enforcement tool.

SEE ALSO:

Social Media Says It Has Identified The Dallas Cop Who Shot And Killed A Black Man In His Own Home

Brett Kavanaugh’s Dangerous Relationship With Race In America, Explained

 

Former President Obama Accepts The Paul H. Douglas Award For Ethics In Government At The University Of Illinois

13 Times Obama Sent Shots At Trump In Illinois Speech

13 photos Launch gallery

13 Times Obama Sent Shots At Trump In Illinois Speech

Continue reading 13 Times Obama Sent Shots At Trump In Illinois Speech

13 Times Obama Sent Shots At Trump In Illinois Speech

Barack Obama launched his midterm voting push with a speech addressing the "state of our democracy" at the University Of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign on Friday. Obama went in with a lot to say about Trump, delivering some of the strongest clapbacks to date. RELATED: Obama Endorses Illinois Governor Candidate Caught In Racist Conversation For those who believe Obama has been too lax and hasn't spoken up enough, the former president finally pulled no punches. Trump has been a product of a culture of people who are fearful of change, the ex-president said. “It did not start with Donald Trump. He is a symptom, not the cause," the ex-president said. "He’s just capitalizing on resentments that politicians have been fanning for years." But Trump wasn't the only one that Obama checked during the speech. The president gave a rundown on his thoughts of the Republican party. "Over the past few decades, the politics of division and resentment and paranoia has unfortunately found a home in the Republican party," Obama said. The speech had most of the signature and swagger that Obama has brought in his public speaking events during the more than a decade that he has been on the political landscape. He gave a lesson on U.S. history and reviewed his presidential record but his words on Trump were chosen as the speech's most memorable moments. Here are a few of those comments.

Here’s Another Sign That Cory Booker Is Running For President was originally published on newsone.com

