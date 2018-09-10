CLOSE
Yo' Durtty
Eearz Speaks On 2 Year Hiatus, Signing To Mike Will Made It, & Announces New Single

New Era All Star Event with Mike Will Made It and Rae Sremmurd

Eearz is a rapper signed to Mike Will Made It’, EarDrummers and is originally from San Diego, California. He was raised in Georgia and first met Mike Will in high school. During a recent interview with The Progress Report, Eearz speaks about life coming full circle, getting his name from his childhood appearance, and announces his upcoming single which will release September 14th off his upcoming album, Everlasting Eternity.

