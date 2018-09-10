Eearz Speaks On 2 Year Hiatus, Signing To Mike Will Made It, & Announces New Single

Eearz is a rapper signed to Mike Will Made It’, EarDrummers and is originally from San Diego, California. He was raised in Georgia and first met Mike Will in high school. During a recent interview with The Progress Report, Eearz speaks about life coming full circle, getting his name from his childhood appearance, and announces his upcoming single which will release September 14th off his upcoming album, Everlasting Eternity.

Instagram @Eearz @TheProgressReport101 @Lalaashep @DJExel @BossBritt__

Website: www.TheProgressReportMediaGroup.com

Watch us live Wednesdays 9-11 PM Live Hip Hop Daily TV

Please like & subscribe to our Youtube channel & leave a comment, thanks!

https://www.youtube.com/c/TheProgressReport

Also On Hot 107.9: