CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Thieves Target Post Malone In Home Invasion, Had Wrong House

According to reports, the burglars yelled out the rapper's name before making off without about $20K in stolen goods.

0 reads
Leave a comment
Leeds Festival - Day 2 - Performances

Source: WENN.com / WENN

Post Malone must have a bullseye drawn on his back because it seems like trouble is following him everywhere but the latest instance has somewhat of a happier ending. Thieves targeted San Fernando Valley home that the popular artist once stayed and even demanded to know where he was before making off with $20,000 in stolen goods.

TMZ reports:

Law enforcement sources tell us … 3 male suspects smashed a front window a little after midnight on September 1 and entered the San Fernando Valley house. We’re told a resident living there was pistol-whipped.

We’re told one of the 3 men yelled, “Where’s Post Malone?!” … before stealing a bunch of cash, jewelry and cell phones … about $20k worth. The barking out of Post’s name makes it clear they were targeting him, but it’s been months since he lived there.

We’re told the people living there now have no connection to Post.

The outlet threw out the possibility that the recent rash of home invasions and the like could be linked to other high-profile cases as a home where Rae Sremmurd was staying in the area was robbed of a safe just hours later.

Rappers, a word of caution: don’t let social media know your location because it’s clear the bad guys are watching your every move.

Photo: WENN

Thieves Target Post Malone In Home Invasion, Had Wrong House was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close