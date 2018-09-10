CLOSE
Felony Warrant issued for Young Thug’s Arrest

Jail time may be in Young Thug’s future. TMZ is reporting that a felony warrant is being issued for his arrest in Georgia. The rapper was slammed with 8 felony charges, possession and intent to distribute meth, hydrocodone and weed. He’s also charged with possession of amphetamine, Alprazolam, codeine (2 counts) and a firearm. These charges are from last September, when cops pulled his car over for tinted windows and ended up finding drugs. These charges aren’t including his most recent arrest last month for possession of a concealed weapon.

