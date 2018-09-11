CLOSE
Kanye West Shares Adorable Photo With Daughter Chicago

We haven’t seen much of Chicago West, and that may not be such a bad thing. Given who her parents are I’m sure we’ll be getting an overload of pictures and videos soon enough. Let’s enjoy this.

And I say Chi-City.

Kanye West made headlines on Monday after he went on a twitter rant and listed everything he wants to do for his hometown of Chicago, Illinois in the near future. From putting in a Yeezy store & wanting to teach a course at the Art Institute of Chicago to restoring the Regal Theatre & doing Chicago Comedy Jam, Kanye had a lot of ideas he wants to do for his hometown, but that wasn’t the only love he gave Chicago. Hours after his initial plans were revealed, Kanye jumped back on Twitter and shared an adorable photo of him and his daughter, who’s name is also Chicago.

