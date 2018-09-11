CLOSE
Cardi B Has No Regrets About Throwing Her Shoe At Nicki Minaj: Report

I was a bizarre weekend for fans of both Cardi B and Nicki Minaj, as their apparent beef has finally been brought to the forefront. Apparantely their heated exchange has come with no remorse, at least from the Cardi side of things. . .

Sources say Cardi B would throw her shoe again at Nicki if it came to it.

According to sources who spoke with TMZCardi B reportedly has no regrets about throwing her shoe at Nicki Minaj over the weekend at the Bazaar Harper party at NY Fashion Week. In fact, they say Cardi would do it all over again if it came to it.

Sources close to Cardi told TMZ that the Invasion Of Privacy rapper feels zero remorse about her altercation with Nicki.

