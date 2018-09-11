Young Scooter, Future & Young Thug Release Trippple Cross Official Music Video

3 amigos, Young Scooter, Future, and Young Thug recently teamed up for the visual to “Trippple Cross” which appears on Scooter’s latest mixtape, Trippple Cross, produced by Chophouze. The video centers around an abandoned building that ends up exploding by 2 kids with performance scenes from the rappers.

In other Young Thug news, he is expected to release a solo body of work titled On The Run inspired by his recent troubles with the law.

Watch Young Scooter, Future, and Young Thug in “Trippple Cross” below

Lalaa Shepard

@lalaashep

