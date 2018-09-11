When he is not acting, Caleb McLaughlin is trying to ball. The teenage star recently went sneaker shopping with Complex and shared his love for kicks and hoops.

In the almost nine-minute clip Lucas from Stranger Things was joined by Joe La Puma at A Ma Maniere in Atlanta. The two kicked it about basketball, his role on the popular Netflix series and of course shopped the store for sneakers as he sported his favorite signature shoe, the Nike Kyrie 4 “Red Carpet”.

As a huge fan of the Golden State Warriors, he detailed his enthusiasm for the addition of DeMarcus “Boogie” Cousins. “Who wouldn’t want him as a center? The Warriors starting five [are] all all-stars so you couldn’t get any better.” Surprisingly his support of the team also finds him in Steph Curry’s Under Armour models. “It’s my everyday shoe now”.

His also let out his inner novice as he recalled getting seeded the very limited atmos x Nike Air Max 1 “Elephant” shoe. “It’s a blessing if you’re a sneakerhead. I don’t remember how many pairs they have, but I know they’re one of the exclusive pairs. I remember getting them that day. I was in a sneaker store and people were looking at me like, “Oh, shoot.” At first I didn’t know what they were called and I was like, “Yeah!” They were like, “You know they only came out today and that’s it?” I was like, “Sure.”

When asked about Kanye’s line he made it clear he is not here for the 500’s aka the Desert Rats. “These are not my favorite YEEZY” he explained.

As with every other episode Caleb eventually got to shopping and treated himself to a nice re-up of three pairs of Pharrell x adidas HU NMD’s, Travis Scott Air Force 1’s and the Justin Timberlake Air Jordan 3’s. You can view the rest of the episode and find out how Russell Westbrook became his style icon below.

Via High Snobiety

Photo: Complex

‘Stranger Things’ Soul Brother Caleb McLaughlin Goes ‘Sneaker Shopping With Complex’ was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Hot 107.9: