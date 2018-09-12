Omarosa Goes Ballistic On XM Radio Show, Calls Host A ‘B***h’

Omarosa Manigault Newman had another public meltdown on Wednesday. The former Trump aide hurled insults and referred to a host as a “b***h” on a SiriusXM radio show, a video revealed.

RELATED: Family Of Michael Clarke Duncan Says Omarosa Was A Manipulating ‘Serpent’ – Sounds Like Trump!

The madness happened during an interview on SiriusXM Urban View, and is available on a clip posted by host Clay Cane. “In trying to interview Omarosa, she insulted my hair, called me ignorant, gutter and a b***h. She clearly picked up Trump’s habits,” Cane tweeted.

Manigault Newman, who has been on a tell-all about Trump in recent weeks, told Cane that he was “screaming” and had “lost control of his show,” according to the clip posted on Twitter.

In trying to interview Omarosa, she insulted my hair, called me ignorant, gutter and a bitch. She clearly picked up Trump's habits… pic.twitter.com/nO5T1iklNM — Clay (@claycane) September 12, 2018

The incident is the latest showing Manigault Newman at odds with journalists. The ex-Trump supporter has been in a feud with White House correspondent April Ryan, who spoke out about Manigault Newman after she left Washington, D.C. Ryan said that Manigault Newman “physically intimidated” her during a meeting last year, The Washington Post reported.

Additionally, Manigault Newman also refused to talk about Trump or the administration’s heavily criticized interactions with communities of color at the National Association of Black Journalists convention last August.

The ex-Trump aide, who appeared on “The Apprentice,” continues to be at the center of dramatic events.

SEE ALSO:

Family Of Michael Clarke Duncan Says Omarosa Was A Manipulating ‘Serpent’ – Sounds Like Trump!

Amber Guyger Is Blaming Botham Jean For Getting Shot And Killed In His Own Home

American Domestic Terrorist Attacks Since 9/11 13 photos Launch gallery American Domestic Terrorist Attacks Since 9/11 1. Las Vegas Shooter (2017) Source:Getty 1 of 13 2. Virginia Tech Shooting (2007) Source:Getty 2 of 13 3. Pittsburgh Police Shootings (2009) Source:Getty 3 of 13 4. Gabrielle Giffords Shooting (2011) Source:Getty 4 of 13 5. Aurora Movie Theatre Shooting (2012) Source:Getty 5 of 13 6. Wisconsin Sikh Temple Shooting (2012) Source:Getty 6 of 13 7. Blooming Grove Police Shooting (2014) Source:Getty 7 of 13 8. Overland Park Jewish Community Center Shooting (2014) Source:Getty 8 of 13 9. Las Vegas Police Ambush (2014) Source:Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department via Getty Images 9 of 13 10. Umpqua Community College Shooting (2015) Source:Getty 10 of 13 11. Charleston Church Shooting (2015) Source:Getty 11 of 13 12. Colorado Springs Planned Parenthood Shooting (2015) Source:Getty 12 of 13 13. Sandy Hook Elementary School Shooting (2012) Source:Getty 13 of 13 Skip ad Continue reading American Domestic Terrorist Attacks Since 9/11 American Domestic Terrorist Attacks Since 9/11 Since 9/11, some of the most horrific acts of terrorism in the United States have been committed by American citizens. However, when the attacker is not brown, there is usually hesitation to call them a terrorist. From the Aurora movie shooting in 2012 to the Las Vegas shooter in 2017, terrorism is alive and well in this country -- and the culprits rightfully should be called domestic terrorists. See Also: President Donald Trump's Voter Fraud Claims Could Lead To More Voter Suppression See the American domestic terrorist attacks below.

Omarosa Goes Ballistic On XM Radio Show, Calls Host A ‘B***h’ was originally published on newsone.com