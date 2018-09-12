Jay Z Tops Forbes Highest Earning Hip Hop Stars

Forbes just released their list of highest paying hip hop artists. Forbes’ annual list brought in an average $44 million over the past year. Beyonce’s Husband, Jay Z topped the list at a whopping $76.5 million. The Bad Boy Mogul Diddy followed behind with $64 million. Kendrick Lamar was a strong 3rd at $58 million and Drake just shy of third place 10 million with $47 million.
Nas made his debut on the list this year with his personal best at $35 million with others like Travis Scott, Lil Uzi Vert, Logic and Meek Mill.
Top 10 Highest Paid Hip Hop Artists
- Jay Z ($76.5 million)
- Diddy ($64 million)
- Kendrick Lamar ($58 million)
- Drake ($47 million)
- J. Cole ($35.5 million)
- Nas / Dr. Dre ($35 million)
- Dr. Dre ($35 million)
- Pitbull ($32 million)
- Future ($30 Million)
- Kanye West ($27.5 million)
