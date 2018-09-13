CLOSE
Mac Miller Allegedly Dead For Hours Before Body Discovered

While an official report has yet to be produced by the medical examiner's office in California, speculation remains high that a drug overdose was the cause of death.

US rapper Mac Miller has been found dead

Mac Miller‘s sudden passing last week still remains something of a mystery as an official cause of death has yet to be announced. While speculation over how the young rapper died remains high, it has since come out that Miller was allegedly dead for hours ahead of his body being discovered.

TMZ reports:

Law enforcement sources tell us … when cops and paramedics arrived at the rapper’s home last Friday, it was clear he had died long before they got there.

TMZ broke the story … friends came over the night before Mac died to hang out, and we’re told they stayed until the early hours of Friday morning, Sept. 7. Mac’s body was found Friday around noon.

We broke the story … Miller died of an apparent overdose at his San Fernando Valley home. Cops say no one has come forward claiming they saw Mac alive after Thursday night.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, after someone at his home called 911, saying Mac wasn’t breathing and was unresponsive. The emergency dispatch call came in as “cardiac arrest,” but apparently that’s because the person who found him may not have realized he was already dead.

The outlet adds that while drugs weren’t found, a small amount of white powder was located in the San Fernando Valley home.

Close