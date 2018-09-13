Michelle Obama Announces ‘Becoming’ Book Tour: 5 Things To Expect

Michelle Obama has announced a new tour for her upcoming “Becoming” book.
RELATED: Michelle Obama’s Book Cover For Upcoming ‘Becoming’ Memoir Revealed
The former first lady is hitting the road to tell everyone about her memoir, which is slated for release on Nov. 13. She will visit arenas and performing centers in 10 cities across the nation.
Here are seven things that fans can look forward to with Obama’s tour:
Chicago Love
Of course, the former FLOTUS is heading to her home city. The first stop on her tour will be the Windy City at the United Center on Nov. 13.
Engagements In New York, Los Angeles And More Cities
Obama will leave Chicago and make stops at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, The Forum in Los Angeles and more. A full list of stops is here.
Special Surprise Guests
The former first lady is bringing some of her family and friends along for the ride! No word yet on who will be coming through, but there will likely be some famous folks hanging with Obama.
Interesting Conversations
There will be several opportunities for Obama to have compelling conversations with her surprise guests and audience members. The dialogues will likely focus on her book that explore several subjects: her childhood on the South Side of Chicago; her role as a mother to both Malia and Sasha Obama; and time spent as the first lady in the White House.
Chances To Hear Others’ Stories
Obama will not make her book tour all about herself. The former first lady is inviting audience members to share their narratives during the events.
SEE ALSO:
Amber Guyger Is Blaming Botham Jean For Getting Shot And Killed In His Own Home
Omarosa Goes Ballistic On XM Radio Show, Calls Host A ‘B***h’
American Domestic Terrorist Attacks Since 9/11
American Domestic Terrorist Attacks Since 9/11
1. Las Vegas Shooter (2017)Source:Getty 1 of 13
2. Virginia Tech Shooting (2007)Source:Getty 2 of 13
3. Pittsburgh Police Shootings (2009)Source:Getty 3 of 13
4. Gabrielle Giffords Shooting (2011)Source:Getty 4 of 13
5. Aurora Movie Theatre Shooting (2012)Source:Getty 5 of 13
6. Wisconsin Sikh Temple Shooting (2012)Source:Getty 6 of 13
7. Blooming Grove Police Shooting (2014)Source:Getty 7 of 13
8. Overland Park Jewish Community Center Shooting (2014)Source:Getty 8 of 13
9. Las Vegas Police Ambush (2014)Source:Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department via Getty Images 9 of 13
10. Umpqua Community College Shooting (2015)Source:Getty 10 of 13
11. Charleston Church Shooting (2015)Source:Getty 11 of 13
12. Colorado Springs Planned Parenthood Shooting (2015)Source:Getty 12 of 13
13. Sandy Hook Elementary School Shooting (2012)Source:Getty 13 of 13
Michelle Obama Announces ‘Becoming’ Book Tour: 5 Things To Expect was originally published on newsone.com