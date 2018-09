G Perico is a proud Crip from South Central known for his Jheri curl hairstyle and laid back flow. He recently released a 7 track EP titled, Guess What? through his So Way Out record label.

Check out G Perico’s newest visual for “How U Want It” produced by Ear Drummer’s own 30 Roc. Atlanta’s own Killer Mike makes a cameo appearance in the visual.

Get to know G Perico!

Lalaa Shepard

@lalaashep

