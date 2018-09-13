Swizz Beatz Unveils ‘Poison’ Cover, New Single With Lil Wayne

For the last couple of months Swizz Beatz has been teasing his upcoming project. He recently shared the cover and confirmed the first single will be soon to follow.

Since July the multi-platinum producer has been flooding his Instagram account with posts promoting his second studio album. By the sounds of the snippets, the One Man Band Man might be sitting on his best work to date.

For his birthday, September 13, Swizz unveiled the creative for Poison. Besides an expected marriage of deadly bars and beats he explained a deeper meaning to the title. “#POISON official album artwork done by @cleonpeterson its titled END OF EMPIRE .. End of empire is about upending the system, taking power back from the corrupt and fighting for justice. #POISON = POISE ON !! Let the Madness begin ”.

Along with rolling out the creative he also confirmed the lead track from the project “Pistol On My Side”. Featuring Lil Wayne, we get a small taste of Dean’s signature booming sounds with a couple of punchlines from Weezy via a 34 second sample.

While he has yet to confirm a formal release date for Poison, Swizz announced that preorders for the album will start tonight to coincide with audio and video of “Pistol On My Side” dropping at midnight. Per his social media it looks like Kendrick Lamar, The Lox, Jim Jones, Pusha T, Young Thug and 2 Chainz will also make the cut.

Let’s hope the LP matches the hype and the Nas album, solely produced by Swizz and RZA is the follow up.

