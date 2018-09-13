CLOSE
So Beautiful
Home > So Beautiful

Here’s Everything That Happened Behind The Scenes At The Savage x Fenty Show

0 reads
Leave a comment
Savage X Fenty Fall/Winter 2018 - Backstage & Sponsors

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

On Wednesday night in the Brooklyn Navy Yard, Rihanna’s badassness descended in lingerie form for the Savage x Fenty show. #TeamBeautiful was backstage before the show and in the center of all the action. Backstage at a BadGalRiRi approved production is entirely different from any other NYFW backstage experience (maybe with the exception of Harlem’s Fashion Row). For a lack of a better word, it was Black AF, while being inclusive AF. So much stood out!

Here’s everything that you’d want to know about the backstage scene.

Here’s Everything That Happened Behind The Scenes At The Savage x Fenty Show was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1 2 3 4 5 6Next page »

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close