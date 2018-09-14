CLOSE
Eminem ft. Joyner Lucas “Lucky You,” Future “31 Days” & More | Daily Visuals 9.13.18

Eminem entertains some living dead fans and Future gets deep with it. Today's Daily Visuals.

EMINEM X RAG & BONE COLLECTION

While the world waits to see if Eminem conjures up the spirit of Slim Shady and responds to darts from Machine Gun Kelly, Ja Rule and maybe even Lupe Fiasco, he’s taking his time recording visuals for his true blue fans to enjoy.

Just a week and change after releasing the video for “Fall,” Mr. Mathers comes through with a post apocalyptic-ish visual for the Joyner Lucas assisted “Lucky You” which features Em and JL rocking out to an audience of, well, we’re not sure. Do seem to be fans though.

Future meanwhile gets artistic with it and in his clip to “31 Days” uses some puppet animation and cut out background scenes to get his point across.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Kevin Gates, Phresher featuring Dream Doll and Jay Critch, and more.

EMINEM FT. JOYNER LUCAS – “LUCKY YOU”

FUTURE – “31 DAYS”

KEVIN GATES – “MONEY LONG”

PHRESHER FT. DREAM DOLL & JAY CRITCH – “100K”

LIL DURK FT. FUTURE – “SPIN THE BLOCK”

OZUNA FT. AKON – “COMENTALE”

K CAMP – “TAKE IT FROM ME”

DRO FE & VALEE – “SPONDIVITS”

JOE MOSES FT. RJMRLA – “ONE TIME”

DLRN – “JUST BE CHILLIN”

