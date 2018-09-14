Donald Glover, Meek Mill, A$AP Rocky & More Walk Red Carpet At Rihanna’s Diamond Ball

We all know that Rihanna is one for the glitz and glam, and her 4th annual Diamond Ball event absolutely lived up to that bill. Check out this post from Hot New Hip Hop, and don’t forget to scroll through those photos from IG!
Check out pictures from Rihanna’s 4th annual Diamond Ball event in NYC Thursday night.
Rihanna’s fourth annual Diamond Ball fundrasier is taking place Thursday night at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City, where Issa Rae will serve as the host & Childish Gambino as the night’s entertainment. The black-tie event is meant to benefit Rihanna’s Clara Lionel Foundation, which “supports and funds groundbreaking and effective education, health and emergency response programs around the world.”
